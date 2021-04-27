Sarpy County website moved, updated

Sarpy County relaunched its website April 20 at sarpy.gov.

The new design is easier to use and is fully customizable, allowing residents to register and sign up for news alerts, meeting notifications and more.

“We started a couple of years ago, looking into if we needed a new website,” said Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, Sarpy County communications manager. “The previous site was really difficult to use as a back-end user. It looked okay and functioned okay, but small changes took a really long time on our end.

“When the pandemic hit and there was a lot of frequently changing information we needed to get out to people, it became apparent that our site was rly static.”

That, coupled with the extra security and programs available only to .gov addresses, pushed the county to take action.

Other features include online car registration, property tax payments, building permit applications, live video of board meetings, property search, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office tips, STOP class registration, public records requests, court case searches and more.

“It really gives us another way to connect directly with our residents,” Barrett said. “It gives us a lot more flexibility and is much easier to use. I think people will find it easier to use as well.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.