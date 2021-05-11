 Skip to main content
Sarpy County winners of Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards announced
Sarpy County winners of Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards announced

The votes are in for the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards, recognizing the best tourism businesses in Sarpy, Douglas and Pottawattamie Counties.

The awards are presented in partnership with the Sarpy County Tourism, Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Visit Omaha to honor the more than 18,000 local residents who work in the tourism industry.

The public nominated their favorites, and more than 6,000 votes were cast across the three counties. Here are the winners in four categories:

Sarpy County

Best Attraction

1. Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard

2. Omaha Storm Chasers

Honorable mention: Fontenelle Forest, Union Omaha, Papio Fun Park, TreeRush Adventures

Best Hotel

1. Embassy Suites by Hilton La Vista

2. Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue

Honorable mention: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Papillion, Courtyard by Marriott La Vista, SureStay Plus Hotel Omaha South

Best Restaurant

1. Stella’s Bar & Grill

2. Copps Pizza Company

Honorable mention: Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen, Umami Asian Cuisine, Miyake Sushi, Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Best Retail Business

1. Nebraska Crossing

2. Shadow Lake Towne Center

Honorable mention: Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop, Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique, 402 VINYL

Douglas County

Best Attraction

1. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

2. Hot Shops Art Center

Honorable mention: Lauritzen Gardens, the Old Market, the General Crook House Museum, Omaha Performing Arts

Best Hotel

1. Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District

2. Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel

Honorable mention: Magnolia Hotel Omaha, Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha Downtown/Old Market, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Omaha Northwest, and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Omaha West

Best Restaurant

1. Pitch Pizzeria

2. V. Mertz

Honorable mention: Spaghetti Works, Trini’s Mexican Restaurant, Curry in a Hurry

Best Retail Business

1. Made in Omaha

2. The Next Chapter

Honorable mention: Nouvelle Eve, Niche, Hearthside Candles & Curios, The Chute

Pottawattamie County (Iowa)

Best Attraction

1. Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard

2. Tie. Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Wabash Trace Nature Trail

Honorable mention: Historic General Dodge House, Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, Joe’s Indoor Karting

Best Hotel

1. Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites @ Ameristar

2. Ameristar Casino Hotel

Honorable mention: SpringHill Suites by Marriott, BridgePointe Inn & Suites, Microtel Inn & Suites

Best Restaurant

1. Pizza King

2. Barley’s Bar & Grill

Honorable mention: 712 eat + drink, Lincoln’s Pub, Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee

Best Retail Business

1. Anytime Tees

2. Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop

Honorable mention: Dusted Charm, Bass Pro Shops, Olive Branch.

