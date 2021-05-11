Sarpy County winners of Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards announced

The votes are in for the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards, recognizing the best tourism businesses in Sarpy, Douglas and Pottawattamie Counties.
The awards are presented in partnership with the Sarpy County Tourism, Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Visit Omaha to honor the more than 18,000 local residents who work in the tourism industry.
The public nominated their favorites, and more than 6,000 votes were cast across the three counties. Here are the winners in four categories:
Sarpy County
Best Attraction
1. Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard
2. Omaha Storm Chasers
Honorable mention: Fontenelle Forest, Union Omaha, Papio Fun Park, TreeRush Adventures
Best Hotel
1. Embassy Suites by Hilton La Vista
2. Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue
Honorable mention: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Papillion, Courtyard by Marriott La Vista, SureStay Plus Hotel Omaha South
Best Restaurant
1. Stella’s Bar & Grill
2. Copps Pizza Company
Honorable mention: Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen, Umami Asian Cuisine, Miyake Sushi, Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
Best Retail Business
1. Nebraska Crossing
2. Shadow Lake Towne Center
Honorable mention: Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop, Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique, 402 VINYL
Douglas County
Best Attraction
1. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
2. Hot Shops Art Center
Honorable mention: Lauritzen Gardens, the Old Market, the General Crook House Museum, Omaha Performing Arts
Best Hotel
1. Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District
2. Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel
Honorable mention: Magnolia Hotel Omaha, Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha Downtown/Old Market, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Omaha Northwest, and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Omaha West
Best Restaurant
1. Pitch Pizzeria
2. V. Mertz
Honorable mention: Spaghetti Works, Trini’s Mexican Restaurant, Curry in a Hurry
Best Retail Business
1. Made in Omaha
2. The Next Chapter
Honorable mention: Nouvelle Eve, Niche, Hearthside Candles & Curios, The Chute
Pottawattamie County (Iowa)
Best Attraction
1. Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard
2. Tie. Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Wabash Trace Nature Trail
Honorable mention: Historic General Dodge House, Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, Joe’s Indoor Karting
Best Hotel
1. Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites @ Ameristar
2. Ameristar Casino Hotel
Honorable mention: SpringHill Suites by Marriott, BridgePointe Inn & Suites, Microtel Inn & Suites
Best Restaurant
1. Pizza King
2. Barley’s Bar & Grill
Honorable mention: 712 eat + drink, Lincoln’s Pub, Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee
Best Retail Business
1. Anytime Tees
2. Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop
Honorable mention: Dusted Charm, Bass Pro Shops, Olive Branch.
