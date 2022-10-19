Sarpy County's Scary Acres offers 'ultimate haunted attractions

Scary Acres has been a favorite for thrill-seekers for decades.

But the Sarpy County attraction doesn’t offer the same old scares year after year, general manager Angela Cherek told the Omaha World-Herald. In fact, Scary Acres is a new experience every Halloween season, with one-third of the park reimagined and improved annually. The park is open now through Halloween night.

“We are always trying to outdo ourselves,” Cherek said. “Even within a season, no two nights are alike.”

While the park is only open 30 nights a year, behind the scenes, the work never stops. From creative brainstorming sessions, ongoing renovations and regular maintenance, Scary Acres is a year-round labor of love, Cherek said.

“We take a lot of pride in what we’re doing,” she said. “We approach it with a lot of thought and care.”

Cherek is hesitant to spoil new surprises in store this year, but the circus has come to Scary Acres.

“We have joined forces with Omaha Circus Acts to entertain our guests every Friday and Saturday night,” Cherek says. “We’re always looking for ways to keep guests engaged from the second they walk through the gates.”

Scary Acres comprises three main attractions for guests to choose from: the Master’s Castle, the House on the Hill and the Haunted Woods, each a unique experience lasting about 15 minutes per attraction.

“To offer a place in our community for people to visit each Halloween season where they can be entertained in a fun and safe environment and can create great memories with their family and friends, that really means something to us,” Cherek said, “and that is why we do what we do.”