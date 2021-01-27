Sarpy, Douglas County schools receive over $95 million in federal COVID relief money

More than three-quarters of the 51,900 OPS students are eligible to receive free or reduced-price school lunches based on their families’ income, according to the Education Department.

The Lincoln Public Schools will receive $27.37 million, and the Millard Public Schools will get $6.32 million.

Congress created the fund as part of a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill passed in December and signed by then-President Donald Trump. Lawmakers attached few strings to the money, so districts have wide latitude in spending it.

At the K-12 level, the money is intended to help schools reopen, stay open and recover from the pandemic, but the language Congress put in the act is so broad that schools can spend it on just about anything related to education.

That could include things like buying a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit to clean up the air, implementing meal programs or remote-learning programs, purchasing computer hardware and software, providing mental health services, buying cleaning and sanitizing supplies, or testing kids’ learning loss.

The president of the Nebraska teachers union suggested that one use for the money could be to compensate teachers for their extra work during the pandemic.