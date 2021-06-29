Sarpy permit valuations way up in first quarter

Economic Development in Sarpy County looks incredibly robust for 2021, with building permit valuations exceeding $700 million in the first quarter, nearly half a billion more in construction than in the first quarter of 2020.
In a first quarter “report card” presentation by the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation, big projects like Amazon’s Sortation Center (valued at $232 million), Google’s continued expansion ($203 million) and a new Hormel plant ($54 million in footings and foundations) are the bulk of 2021 growth. To compare, valuations were more than $830 million for all of 2020.
“($706 million in valuations) puts us way ahead of where we would typically be at this time of year,” said Andrew Rainbolt, Executive Director of the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation. “With all the other stuff we’ve got in the pipeline, we could be looking potentially somewhere close to a record year. But I don’t know if we will hit that.”
The record is $1.5 billion in valuations in 2019. Sarpy County has seen substantial growth since the arrival of Facebook. Prior to Facebook’s 2017 announcement, the previous decade saw yearly valuations between $300 and $500 million.
The first quarter report also shows continued development in speculative light-industrial “flex” buildings.
These larger structures are essentially empty shells, sometimes with a small area of office space, which are quickly reconfigured as construction spaces, warehouses or other uses.
Traditionally, a business would be required to find ground, get permits, design a facility and hope for construction in 18 months.
“Now, what we are seeing is developers, both local and out of state, going and building buildings without any tenets secured and they’re having success in finding tenets,” Rainbolt said. “They have proven the demand in the market, and now we are seeing other developers take that risk.
“From our perspective, we are much more successful attracting new employers if we’ve got space for them to go as quickly as possible.”
Sarpy County continues to see modest progress in commercial and housing construction.
There were 281 housing permits issued for the first quarter, which falls in line with the 900 to 1,000 permits issued annually since 2013.
“I don’t think (housing) could heat up any more than that, but I don’t think you’d really want to,” Rainbolt said.
An additional burst of building comes from school construction across the county, including new facilities, refurbishment and additions.
While building permit valuations are not the same as capital investment numbers, they are proxy in analysis when estimating coming economic growth, with valuations over $75,000 tracked.
A 2018 report by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Bureau of Business Research analyzed the impact of Sarpy County data centers at the time. It found for every 10,000 square feet of data center built, there was an economic output of $10.6 million and $2.7 million in labor income.
By the time Facebook completes its announced expansion in 2024, the campus should have 3.6 million square feet of space. It will have created 1,500 construction jobs for nearly a decade, Rainbolt said.
Google’s current facility is estimated to be 500,000 square feet, and its 2021 valuation calls for a 300,000 square foot build. A Google press release says it spent $600 million last year on their data center, and an additional $500 million will reportedly be spent in 2021.
“Once operational, each data center job creates 3.6 other jobs, and income of $295,000,” Rainbolt said. “So, based on UNL’s findings, the recent 100 jobs announced at Facebook is the equivalent of 460 jobs with an average wage around $65,000.”
Aside from data centers, Amazon’s new distribution center has a permit valuation for 2.7 million square feet. It is projected to add $155 million to the economy each year. The center should create an additional 368 jobs, with an expected payroll boost of more than $55 million for Sarpy County.
Both Facebook and Amazon pay wages of $15 and higher, as should the new Hormel plant at 132nd Street, north of Highway 370. Rainbolt said he expects Hormel to employ far more than the Shopko it replaces, which accounted for 300 lower wage jobs.
This growth gives county and city officials more flexibility to attract new business, industries and residents.
“Having these huge partners gives us the ability to do these creative things,” Rainbolt said. “They really are partners with the county in building this infrastructure.
“The county has done a good job, especially recently, in leveraging these projects for investment in infrastructure. These developers — and all the development really, whether you’re a housing developer or commercial developer or industrial — you’ve got to help pave roads, build roads, build sewer and water. So, as these developments come in, they’re helping pay for public infrastructure that everybody gets to use.”
This development includes the ConnectSarpy road projects, and the expansion of sewer and water infrastructure in south Sarpy County. In turn, Sarpy’s cities will be able to expand housing and commercial construction.
“We have so much growth right now, we’ve got to catch up on our infrastructure again,” Rainbolt said. “In the near term, there could be a bit of a slowdown, but long term, as long as Nebraska and Omaha’s economy continues to be good, Sarpy will be a big part of that.”