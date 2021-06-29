Sarpy permit valuations way up in first quarter

A 2018 report by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Bureau of Business Research analyzed the impact of Sarpy County data centers at the time. It found for every 10,000 square feet of data center built, there was an economic output of $10.6 million and $2.7 million in labor income.

By the time Facebook completes its announced expansion in 2024, the campus should have 3.6 million square feet of space. It will have created 1,500 construction jobs for nearly a decade, Rainbolt said.

Google’s current facility is estimated to be 500,000 square feet, and its 2021 valuation calls for a 300,000 square foot build. A Google press release says it spent $600 million last year on their data center, and an additional $500 million will reportedly be spent in 2021.

“Once operational, each data center job creates 3.6 other jobs, and income of $295,000,” Rainbolt said. “So, based on UNL’s findings, the recent 100 jobs announced at Facebook is the equivalent of 460 jobs with an average wage around $65,000.”

Aside from data centers, Amazon’s new distribution center has a permit valuation for 2.7 million square feet. It is projected to add $155 million to the economy each year. The center should create an additional 368 jobs, with an expected payroll boost of more than $55 million for Sarpy County.