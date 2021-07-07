 Skip to main content
Sasse caseworkers to aid constituents
Sasse caseworkers to aid constituents

Constituent services representatives from U.S. Senator Ben Sasse's office will be at Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library on Thursday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon, working with constituents in need of assistance with federal programs.

Office caseworkers can aid Nebraskans in issues related to Medicaid and Medicare, Social Security, Veterans Affairs, international adoptions and more.

“This kind of oversight is one of the legislative branch’s most important duties,” Sen. Sasse said.

The library is located at 222 N. Jefferson St. in Papillion. Caseworkers will be set up in the South Room.

