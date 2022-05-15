Sauced by Alfaro takes over Piccolo Pete's space in Papillion

When Michelle Alfaro’s son needed money for a mission trip, she decided to capitalize on her love of cooking.

She made salsa from a family-inspired recipe and sold it to help him reach his goal. It was popular, so she contacted Hy-Vee about stocking it in stores.

“They had a tasting, and said it was some of the best salsa they’d ever had,” Alfaro said.

My Chelle’s Salsa ended up in all but one of the 14 local Hy-Vee supermarkets.

Then Alfaro discerned that God wanted her to do more. She found a kitchen in Louisville, and started cooking foods such as bang-bang shrimp tacos and a brown sugar-bourbon burger.

She called her venture Sauced by Alfaro, and prepared dishes that diners either took home or ate in a nearby tavern.

Now that business is moving to a small sit-down restaurant in downtown Papillion, in the space that housed the short-lived reincarnation of Piccolo Pete’s.

She was supposed to launch last week but equipment delays set that back. This weekend, she gave diners a sneak peek at restaurant renovations and served a couple of her signature entrees at a soft opening.

Her new location can only seat up to 14 diners, but by June, a patio accommodating 34 more seats will be open. She’s partnering with Twisted Vine, a wine bar next door, to provide food for their customers and, in turn, they will serve drinks to hers. The Twisted Vine patio has additional seating.

Next weekend, she’s having another opening event and will serve those iconic shrimp tacos, which went viral after she introduced them on social media.

She credits a Facebook group of local foodies for her success.

“People from Omaha started coming to Louisville because of Omaha Food Lovers,” she said. “They came every weekend and sometimes during the week. I would think ‘I can’t believe people are doing this for my food.’ I won ‘best new restaurant of 2022’ from OFL, so that’s pretty cool.”

Alfaro didn’t go to culinary school. She has a master’s degree in public administration from Villanova University and had a job with the Omaha City Planning Department. She was working on her doctorate in human capital management when she changed course.

She said she quit her “comfy” city job — with its pay, benefits and vacation time — to follow her dream. When the pandemic paused her business for a while, she took a job as a waitress and manager at another establishment to learn that side of the food industry.

When it officially opens, Sauced by Alfaro will be open 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and either 11:30 a.m. or noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will be closed Sundays (“important family days”) and Mondays.

Alfaro is excited to set up shop so close to home — and eager to serve her neighbors, loyal customers and new friends.

“My lease was up in Louisville and this came up. I live less than a mile from this location. It’s just down the street from my son’s school,” she said. “It will be great to see people out there enjoying my food.”

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/saucedbyalfaro.