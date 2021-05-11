 Skip to main content
Scouts to hold 'Hooked on the Outdoors' event
The Boy Scouts will hold a “Hooked on the Outdoors” event for kids in preschool through high school on Saturday at Walnut Creek Recreation Area in Papillion.

The event will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the boating ramp area. Kids will learn about rain gutter boats, lashing catapults, fishing, first aid, geocaching and more.

COVID-19 precautions are still in place. Attendees are asked to wear face masks, practice social distancing and wash/sanitize hands regularly.

Kids who attend must be accompanied by an adult.

