Senior Column: Fun and outings

Charlotte Doyle and I had a nice surprise when we went to the last Friday of May bingo. No temperature checks when we entered and different chairs, padded, instead of the usual metal ones. To top it off we both won, with Charlotte getting the blackout.

We heard the outing to “Edge of the Universe” was fun: 16 people signed up so they took two buses. There were some great outings on the June calendar: a trip to Lauritzen Gardens, picnic outing to Holy Family Shrine, lunch outings to Spin Pizza and Johnny’s Cafe Steakhouse.

Reservations are needed for those events so check your calendar for the dates and call in your reservation. Another change for the June calendar is the Friday bingo will start at 1 p.m. instead of 2 p.m., lunch will be served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help in the kitchen.

Starting June 1, another surprise: masks are now recommended but not mandatory; no more temperature checks. It was such a nice change to be able to see each other’s whole face and the smiles that were behind the masks.

Nine of us met at Spin Pizza Papillion for lunch last Thursday. They have a fantastic menu, great salads, sandwiches and variety of pizza. I am always looking for a New York style pizza crust and so was delighted with my mushroom pizza.