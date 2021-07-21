Shiner wins silver medal at 2021 SkillsUSA Championships

Papillion’s Jakob Shiner, a student at Metropolitan Community College, earned the college silver medal in Collision Damage Appraisal at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, held virtually from June 14 to June 24.

It was an opportunity he never expected.

“It just blew my mind,” Shiner said. “I never thought I would be a part of something like this.”

The 2017 graduate of Omaha Northwest High School briefly attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but decided it wasn’t for him. Those studies would lead him to something behind a desk.

“It was not my strong suit,” he said. “I decided I wanted more of a family life.”

With an early passion for cars, Shiner started working as an auto detailer. When he became curious about automotive bodywork, his supervisors at Levander’s Body Shop in Omaha took notice. They offered to pay part of his tuition to Metropolitan Community College to study. The plan was to become a body technician.