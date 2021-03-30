Shopko Optical opens new location in Papillion

The Easter Bunny will return to Cabela’s to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. He’ll appear in the shop’s general store from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at cabelas.com/easter.