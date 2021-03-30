 Skip to main content
Shopko Optical opens new location in Papillion
Shopko Optical leader opened a new location in Papillion on March 15 at 8920 S. 71st Plaza.

Gregory Bruening will provide patients with comprehensive eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.

"We are so excited to join Papillion's community with this new Shopko Optical center," said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO in a press release. "Dr. Bruening is skilled in providing patient-centric eye care and is excited to meet new patients."

Bruening graduated from the New England College of Optometry and specializes in primary eye care.

In addition, Shopko Optical's Kids in Focus program will work with Papillion's local Lions Club to identify deserving children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from Shopko Optical. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.

