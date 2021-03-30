Single-game tickets on sale now for Omaha Storm Chasers opening series

Single-game tickets for the opening series of the 2021 Omaha Storm Chasers season are on sale.

Tickets for all six games can be purchased in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone by calling 402-738-5100 or online omahastormchasers.com/tickets.

Tickets for the opening series will be limited so fans can enjoy the return of Minor League Baseball in a safe, comfortable environment.

“We are ready – ready to get baseball started again; ready to provide safe, affordable, fun events for the Omaha metro; ready to watch top Royals prospects in Omaha; ready to be a part of creating great memories and experiences for 2021,” Chasers vice president and general manager Laurie Schlender said in a released statement.

The Chasers are slated to open their first year in Triple-A East with a six-game home series with the St. Paul Saints, the new top affiliate for the Minnesota Twins. Opening night at Werner Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on May 4, and will be followed by a 12:05 p.m. start on May 5.