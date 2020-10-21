 Skip to main content
Spread the Warmth coat drive in La Vista happening through end of October
The city of La Vista is collecting coats, hats and mittens this month as part of a winter coat drive. Coats collected during this year’s drive will be given to local families through a partnership with ReRuns R Fun and Papillion La Vista Community Schools. This year, donations will only be accepted during the month of October at the following locations:

  • La Vista City Hall/Community Center
  • La Vista Public Library
  • La Vista Police Department
  • La Vista Public Works
  • La Vista Chiropractic
  • Gateway Auto
  • Divine Truth Christian Store

New safety protocols are in place due to the pandemic. The city will distribute this year through the school system instead of hosting distribution events, which will limit public interaction. Each school’s counselor will determine the need in their building.

For more information: http://cityoflavista.org/spreadthewarmth.

