 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Springfield Days kicks off summer fun
0 comments

Springfield Days kicks off summer fun

20190612_pt_springdays3

The Platteview High School flag team leads the way during the 2019 Springfield Days parade.

 Papillion Times file photo

Springfield Days may only be one day in 2021, but it is chock full of fun summer events.

9 a.m. — SYAA Color Run — Sarpy County Fairgrounds

A 5k run, walk or jog race. Proceeds benefit the Springfield Youth Athletic Association.

11 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament — Community Building

4 p.m. — Kiddie and Grand Parade — Main Street

4 p.m. — Food Fair — Second and Main Streets

4 p.m. — Lucky Duck Toss (Virtual)

Sponsored by the Friends of the Springfield Memorial Library. Prizes include a Nintendo Switch, a home theater projector, $75 in State Park Bucks and more. Tickets are $4, two for $7, and three for $10.

5 p.m. — Kids Games — Second and Main Streets (Urban Park)

5 p.m. — Beer Garden — Downtown Main Street

5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — Street Dance featuring “On the Fritz” — Second and Main Streets

Dusk — Wild Willy’s Fireworks Display — Best view at Second and Main Streets.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert