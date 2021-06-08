Springfield Days kicks off summer fun

Springfield Days may only be one day in 2021, but it is chock full of fun summer events.
9 a.m. — SYAA Color Run — Sarpy County Fairgrounds
A 5k run, walk or jog race. Proceeds benefit the Springfield Youth Athletic Association.
11 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament — Community Building
4 p.m. — Kiddie and Grand Parade — Main Street
4 p.m. — Food Fair — Second and Main Streets
4 p.m. — Lucky Duck Toss (Virtual)
Sponsored by the Friends of the Springfield Memorial Library. Prizes include a Nintendo Switch, a home theater projector, $75 in State Park Bucks and more. Tickets are $4, two for $7, and three for $10.
5 p.m. — Kids Games — Second and Main Streets (Urban Park)
5 p.m. — Beer Garden — Downtown Main Street
5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — Street Dance featuring “On the Fritz” — Second and Main Streets
Dusk — Wild Willy’s Fireworks Display — Best view at Second and Main Streets.