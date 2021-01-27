Springfield drinking water plan gets EPA approval

Nitrate contamination is common, particularly in rural areas, and believed to come from runoff from fertilized agricultural lands, animal feedlots, septic tanks and more.

“Nebraska geology and soils change drastically depending on what part of the state you live in, and these plans allow us to use the best science available to make the biggest impact to protect our water,” said Tatiana Davila, Groundwater Geologist and Source Water Protection Coordinator at NDEE.

The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District prepared a Groundwater Management Plan for the entire district in 2017. Springfield and Tekamah were the only areas in the NRD’s 1,790-square-mile district identified with groundwater quality issues that needed to be addressed.

“The Papio-Missouri NRD approached the City about developing this type of plan, encouraging city officials to apply for grant funds to complete the process,” Gottsch said.

Olsson assisted the city in securing a Source Water Protection Grant from NDEE to help fund the plan, with other funds coming from the NRD.

Now that the plan is in place, the city will work with the Papio-Missouri NRD, the University of Nebraska and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to implement elements of the plan.