Springfield drinking water plan gets EPA approval

The City of Springfield is making historic strides when it comes to the way it monitors drinking water safety.
The Springfield Drinking Water Protection Management Plan received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the city announced Jan. 19.
The city worked with engineering firm Olsson to develop the plan, which is designed to identify potential sources of groundwater contamination and provide the means to proactively address these sources to protect the city’s water supply.
It is the first fully-approved plan in the nation to include a comprehensive calculation of the nitrate loading reductions required to reduce groundwater contamination. Maps created through the plan identify time and direction of travel for contaminants, pollution sources and common conservation practices.
“Nitrate contamination is a real threat to Springfield’s drinking water,” said Kathleen Gottsch, Springfield’s city administrator.
Springfield’s drinking water comes from groundwater via a city well system.
The city monitors drinking water quality on a quarterly basis and currently uses two wells, with planning underway for a third, after high nitrate levels caused the city to decommission its oldest well near North First and Chestnut streets in 2011.
Nitrate contamination is common, particularly in rural areas, and believed to come from runoff from fertilized agricultural lands, animal feedlots, septic tanks and more.
“Nebraska geology and soils change drastically depending on what part of the state you live in, and these plans allow us to use the best science available to make the biggest impact to protect our water,” said Tatiana Davila, Groundwater Geologist and Source Water Protection Coordinator at NDEE.
The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District prepared a Groundwater Management Plan for the entire district in 2017. Springfield and Tekamah were the only areas in the NRD’s 1,790-square-mile district identified with groundwater quality issues that needed to be addressed.
“The Papio-Missouri NRD approached the City about developing this type of plan, encouraging city officials to apply for grant funds to complete the process,” Gottsch said.
Olsson assisted the city in securing a Source Water Protection Grant from NDEE to help fund the plan, with other funds coming from the NRD.
Now that the plan is in place, the city will work with the Papio-Missouri NRD, the University of Nebraska and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to implement elements of the plan.
“Now that the city has an approved plan by the EPA, we are eligible for federal 319 funding,” Gottsch said. “This funding provides the opportunity for three-year grants and up to $300,000 in project money. Funds can support ongoing outreach and education through workshops, cost share for best management practices like cover crop seed and soil moisture sensors, and urban practices like rain gardens.