Springfield Elementary school building update

Springfield Elementary is on track to move student and staff into a new and modernized building next school year.
Springfield Elementary is expected to grow to 370 students in four to seven years. The current building lacks classrooms for art, instrumental music, special education, title one reading and math, gifted education and preschool.
The current Springfield Elementary school building is outdated as there are no fire sprinklers or storm shelters, a lack of small group space for interventions and a lack of safety entrance features.
Springfield residents seemed to agree for the most part for the need of a new school building.
This past May, Springfield residents voted to approve the Springfield Platteview Community Schools’ bond of $28.5 million. Of 2,545 votes cast, 1,760 — a convincing 69% — voted in favor of the bond.
Springfield Elementary Principal Kaela Heneger said construction workers just finished grading the site for the new building and are moving on to utilities after an inspection is completed to ensure everything is up to standard.
“I was proud of our community and I was proud of the value that our community puts in education and all of the support because I felt like by them saying, yes, we want to do this, that they were saying, hey, we know this is important,” Heneger said
She said she is excited for the impact the new space will have on the education of Springfield Elementary students.
“I think the opportunities we will have to utilize that new space that is geared for education now, instead of the late 1960s and early seventies, I think that’s going to give kids a kind of an edge,” Heneger said.
She said one of the advantages of the new space will be some freedoms to do some different things educationally that the school might not be able to do currently because of the space.
Heneger said Springfield Elementary has its art class in a portable, the music teacher uses a stage with a divider next to the gym and the school library is out in the open in the gym space.
She said the goal is to have students and staff moved into the new building in August 2022.
The new building will be in the area across from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Main Street.
The current school on Main Street will be re-purposed, although exactly how is still up in the air.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!