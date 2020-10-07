Springfield Elementary school building update

She said she is excited for the impact the new space will have on the education of Springfield Elementary students.

“I think the opportunities we will have to utilize that new space that is geared for education now, instead of the late 1960s and early seventies, I think that’s going to give kids a kind of an edge,” Heneger said.

She said one of the advantages of the new space will be some freedoms to do some different things educationally that the school might not be able to do currently because of the space.

Heneger said Springfield Elementary has its art class in a portable, the music teacher uses a stage with a divider next to the gym and the school library is out in the open in the gym space.

She said the goal is to have students and staff moved into the new building in August 2022.

The new building will be in the area across from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Main Street.

The current school on Main Street will be re-purposed, although exactly how is still up in the air.

