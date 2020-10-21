Springfield Elementary school PTO bring Halloween in a bag

Students at Westmont Elementary School have had to face a lot of changes to their everyday lives at both home and school due to the coronavirus.

One thing that will remain this year will be the spirit of Halloween through both the Halloween costume parade and Halloween classroom parties.

The classroom parties will be coming in the form of a box courtesy of the Westmont Elementary PTO.

Nicole Steenbock, a member of the Westmont Elementary PTO said the idea came about after members of the PTO, some of which are teachers in other districts, talked about how to help teachers.

“We know that teachers have so much on their plates right now, they are doing the classroom stuff, e-learning and doing all of this stuff, so what could we take off their plate?” Steenbock said.

She said parents can’t come to the Halloween parties and this leaves the organization of the party and other activities to the teachers.

The PTO plans to deliver to participating classrooms a box filled with everything a teacher could need for a Halloween party.

The Halloween boxes will include snacks, crafts for the younger students, candy, games and STEM activities.