Springfield Elementary students complete 'Your Name is a song project'

Students at Springfield Elementary School are getting a firsthand lesson on the relation between someone’s name and their identity through the “Your Name is A Song Project.”
Elizabeth Fritton, music teacher at Springfield Elementary, got the idea for the project after receiving the book “Your Name is a Song,” by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow over the summer.
The book is about a little girl who is upset because her teacher and classmates can’t say her name. Her mom tells her to sing her name so they’ll learn it and explains how names are songs.
The mom in the story gives many different names from all around the world as examples. Each name has a pronunciation guide next to it and there is a video of the author pronouncing the names as well.
The project had kindergarten through third-grade students draw a picture of themselves below their name, and the fourth through sixth grade students used iPads to look up the pronunciations of their name and what their name means.
“It was really fun and interesting to teach them about how people have different names all around the world, how language is different around the world and that’s why names are different around the world,” Fritton said.
Fritton said she thinks it is important to teach students from a young age about multiculturalism and diversity.
“There’s a saying in the teaching world that students need books that are helping our windows to show them into other worlds,” Fritton said. “They need books that are mirrors to show them reflections of them so they can identify with it. And they need books that are sliding glass doors that kind of lead them into other worlds.”
She said this kind of story is particularly important for a school such as Springfield Elementary where the student body is not very racially or ethnically diverse.
“It’s not something funny when you hear someone saying these different sound dates or something that you might not hear normally, it’s a person whose name and identity is important,” Fritton said.
Moving forward, Fritton said she hopes to include more music the next time she does the project.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!