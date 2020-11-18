Springfield Elementary students complete 'Your Name is a song project'

Students at Springfield Elementary School are getting a firsthand lesson on the relation between someone’s name and their identity through the “Your Name is A Song Project.”

Elizabeth Fritton, music teacher at Springfield Elementary, got the idea for the project after receiving the book “Your Name is a Song,” by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow over the summer.

The book is about a little girl who is upset because her teacher and classmates can’t say her name. Her mom tells her to sing her name so they’ll learn it and explains how names are songs.

The mom in the story gives many different names from all around the world as examples. Each name has a pronunciation guide next to it and there is a video of the author pronouncing the names as well.

The project had kindergarten through third-grade students draw a picture of themselves below their name, and the fourth through sixth grade students used iPads to look up the pronunciations of their name and what their name means.

“It was really fun and interesting to teach them about how people have different names all around the world, how language is different around the world and that’s why names are different around the world,” Fritton said.