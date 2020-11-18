Springfield Platteview Community School puts grant to use

She said the district is always trying to find the right balance of opportunities for student interest when it comes to evaluating what programs need grant money.

“If we have students who are going to go the four-year route, that’s great. If we have students who are doing the two year route, that’s great, but we have students who are thinking that they’re going to go to the workforce right after high school,” Zierott said. “We want to celebrate that as well.”

Zierott said students’ interest is going to be the driving force for any addition of coursework or change of coursework.

The Google grant has certainly helped upgrade the current curriculum, but Zierott said the grant will go much further than just the current courses.

“We were able to add these courses, but we have ensured that we will have enough money to be able to pay for our subscription to Project Lead the Way for the next three years and add a few more courses,” Zierott said.

Project Lead the Way is an American nonprofit organization that develops STEM curricula for use by U.S. elementary, middle and high schools.

