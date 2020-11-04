Springfield Platteview Community Schools brings music to kids

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly affected many aspects of life outside and inside the classroom.
Two music teachers from Springfield Platteview Community are adapting their classroom to bring the music to the kids.
Emilie Klein, Westmont Elementary School music teacher has dubbed her mobile music class the “The Boogie Bus.”
Klein said to limit the movement of students throughout the building; specialists are visiting each of the homerooms rather than having students travel to the regular rooms.
“I’ve been able to turn a mechanic’s cart into a fun way to transport everything we need into each classroom for music class, it is full of instruments, books, puppets, and games,” Klein said.
Klein said there have been several changes made to the music curriculum this year in response to the coronavirus.
Some of the changes include no singing or sharing any materials such as instruments. Movement activities are also limited with social distancing and having music class in rooms with desks.
“Even though the way music is taught looks very different, we have been able to embrace this new challenge by getting creative, students have done fantastic with body percussion activities and utilizing technology to play familiar games in a new way,” Klein said,
Springfield Elementary School music teacher Elizabeth Fritton is doing a similar activity with her students by pushing a cart to each classroom.
“My cart has any materials I need in order to teach that class, I always bring my laptop, iPad, speaker, ukulele, and cleaning supplies, and then I rotate out different things I need depending on the grade level and lesson plan,” Fritton said.
Fritton said singing and an airborne virus do not mix well.
“Usually, I would be singing a lot of songs with my students and preparing for performances, but I have really had to cut that down, we still sing, but we are always masked and we are not preparing for any performances, at least for right now,” Fritton said.
Fritton said students used to be able to share instrument but she has to ensure each student has their own to help stop the spread of germs.
Fritton said she tried to make the mobile classroom fun for the kids to see, and practical to use for her.
“I know they definitely miss being in the music room though, I made a 360 degree picture of my music room with links to different games and activities so they at least always have access to that,” Fritton said.
She said it can be challenging for students to learn all subjects in one room.
“In music class they are supposed to make noise and I let them tap on their desk when we do desk percussion activities, it’s hard for them to then turn that “off” and get back to the lesson with their homeroom teacher,” Fritton said.
Both teachers agree that students and staff miss the classroom but have adapted well considering the circumstances.
