Springfield Platteview Community Schools brings music to kids

Springfield Elementary School music teacher Elizabeth Fritton is doing a similar activity with her students by pushing a cart to each classroom.

“My cart has any materials I need in order to teach that class, I always bring my laptop, iPad, speaker, ukulele, and cleaning supplies, and then I rotate out different things I need depending on the grade level and lesson plan,” Fritton said.

Fritton said singing and an airborne virus do not mix well.

“Usually, I would be singing a lot of songs with my students and preparing for performances, but I have really had to cut that down, we still sing, but we are always masked and we are not preparing for any performances, at least for right now,” Fritton said.

Fritton said students used to be able to share instrument but she has to ensure each student has their own to help stop the spread of germs.

Fritton said she tried to make the mobile classroom fun for the kids to see, and practical to use for her.

“I know they definitely miss being in the music room though, I made a 360 degree picture of my music room with links to different games and activities so they at least always have access to that,” Fritton said.