Springfield Platteview Community Schools finds new superintendent

Springfield Platteview Community Schools’ search for a new superintendent for the district is over.

Ryan Saunders, current principal at Black Elk Elementary School in the Millard Public Schools district, has verbally committed to the position, according to an announcement from the SPCS website.

This comes after current SPCS Superintendent Brett Richards announced in February that starting July 1, he would take over as associate superintendent for business services in the Papillion-La Vista School District.

The Springfield Platteview superintendent interview process was completed on March 22.

The SPCS Board of Education interviewed four candidates for the position.

The interview process included a tour of the facilities, interviews with staff members, community members and the board.

The Board of Education will take action on the contract at an upcoming meeting.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.