Storm Chasers announce front office promotion, additions

The Omaha Storm Chasers front office announced a promotion and several additions to its staff prior to the upcoming Triple-A East season.

Andrea Bedore, assistant general manager of events and sales. Bedore was assistant general manager of pperations for six seasons prior and has been with the franchise since 2005, joining the full-time staff in 2006.

Justin Rolfes is the new director of marketing and communications for the Chasers. The Brewster, New York, native has spent his career in marketing and has lived in Omaha since graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he played football for the Lopers, in 2008.

Jake Eisenberg, hired as the team’s radio broadcaster in 2019 ahead of the 2020 season, joins the full-time staff as he adds social media, digital content creation and marketing to his play-by-play duties. The 2017 Maryland graduate and Port Washington, New York, native previously shared broadcast duties for the Richmond Flying Squirrels (2019), Winston-Salem Dash (2018) and Brooklyn Cyclones (2017).

Omaha native Aniya Tate joins her hometown team after previously working for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Lincoln Saltdogs. The University of Nebraska graduate, who majored in business administration, is the organization’s new human resources manager and sales assistant.