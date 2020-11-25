Storm Chasers announce jingle contest

Omaha Storm Chasers fans didn’t get the opportunity to support the team on the Werner Park field this year, but will now have the once in a lifetime opportunity to create the team’s next hit song that will be featured during the 2021 season.

After missing baseball in 2020, the Storm Chasers emphasis in 2021 is all about embracing the “Chasers Family” theme. That family consists of all fans, season ticket holders, partners, players & coaches, employees, and every memory made together at Werner Park. The jingle contest will allow the “family” to engage with the Storm Chasers in the winter months.

“We are excited about embracing ‘Chasers Family’ in 2021 and that starts with the jingle contest,” said Rachel Rea, Promotions and Game Operations Manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers. “We wanted to give our fans a fun and exciting project to work on this winter, and we look forward to using it in a variety of ways during the 2021 season.”

Contestants can submit their lyrics and music for a Storm Chasers tune that includes two variations — 15 and 30 seconds — to be produced and used in a variety of Storm Chasers marketing and promotional materials.