Stratman appointed as new recreation director for Papillion

The City of Papillion announced that Tracy Stratman will be appointed by Mayor David Black as the next recreation director. Current recreation director Lori Hansen recently announced she will retire in December.

Stratman has served as recreation manager for the City of Omaha since 2013 where she oversees all of the city’s recreational programming and facilities, including 13 community centers, a nature center, an ice rink, two tennis centers and a trap and skeet range. During Stratman’s career with the City of Omaha.

She also worked as an adjunct professor of Recreation & Leisure Studies for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Stratman has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Creighton University and a master’s degree in recreation administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. In her role with the City of Omaha, Stratman built relationships with some of Papillion’s recreation staff through the Nebraska Recreation and Parks Association, where she is an active member and a past president of the organization.