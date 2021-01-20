Stratman settles into role as recreation director

Papillion Recreation Director Tracy Stratman has been at the helm of the recreation department since Dec. 5, 2020, taking over after former recreation director Lori Hansen retired in December.

Stratman had formerly served as recreation manager for the City of Omaha since 2013, where she oversaw all of the city’s recreational programming and facilities, including 13 community centers, a nature center, an ice rink, two tennis centers and a trap and skeet range.

Stratman said the coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges for the recreation industry.

“Having been in the recreation industry my entire career there is a huge hurdle that COVID puts on our services,” Stratman said.

Despite the obstacles the pandemic presents to recreation, she said, Papillion has found a way to provide services in a different way.

“We do feel that recreation is essential to everybody’s quality of life and to keep people healthy, we need to keep them active,” Stratman said.

She said recreation can help instill a sense of pride in one’s community.