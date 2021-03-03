Streaking Titans one game away from state tournament bid

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans have now won six in a row after defeating the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks at home on Saturday by a score of 59-46.

PLVS is the No. 2 seed in the A5 district and after beating Lincoln Southwest, will play Omaha Central for the A5 district championship and the rights to go to the upcoming state tournament. The Titans jumped to a 18-13 lead after the first quarter on Saturday and never wavered as they went on to win 59-46.

The Titans shot an impressive 49% from the field as a team and shot 38% from beyond the arc. PLVS featured four different scorers in double digits and Daniel Brocaille was the stand out performer as he poured in a game-high 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. PLVS’ Graham Cassoutt had a double-double on Saturday, chipping in 14 points, 10 boards and 3 assists. Josiah Beckenhauer and Jackson Trout were also in double digits, combining for 23 points.

Head coach Joel Hueser and company now turn their attention to Monday night, when they will travel to Omaha Central for the A5 district championship with a state tournament bid on the line.

(The Papillion Times press deadline came before Monday night’s game.)

