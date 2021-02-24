Submissions due soon for annual Nebraska Black History Art Contest

The submission deadline for the 2021 Nebraska Black History Art Contest is just around the corner.

The annual contest is open to all Nebraska students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Winners will be selected in three categories: Elementary, middle, and high schools. Winners will receive a cash prize.

Here’s how to enter:

1. Create art that “truly commemorates and celebrates” Black History. You may use any media you wish: Canvas, pencil, paint, charcoal, crayon, marker, sculpture, poetry, short story, video, etc.

2. Write your name, grade, your teacher’s name and your school’s name on the back or bottom of your art.

3. Turn your art and permission form into your teacher or drop them off at The Omaha Star Newspaper, 2216 N. 24th St., Omaha, NE 68110. The deadline is March 9, 2021.

4. One submission per student. Art must be student’s own original work.

5. Art must arrive at The Omaha Star by March 9, 2021. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The contest is sponsored by PenFed Credit Union, Veridian Credit Union, OPPD, Creighton University, Metro Credit Union and Bellevue University.