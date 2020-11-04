Tara Heights sixth grader earns national recognition; Kyla Jensen named as 2020 Young Achiever

Kyla Jensen, 12, a Tara Heights Elementary sixth grade student has been recognized by the International Leadership Network (ILN) as a 2020 Young Achiever. She is one of 15 students nationwide to be selected for the honor.

Jenson’s extracurricular activities include soccer, gymnastics and outdoor activities. She has also been recognized for her accomplishments by Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands and was a top five finalist in the Papillion Arbor Day poster contest.

At school Jensen serves on the student council and is a “Tara Techie,” helping younger students with technology. She is the daughter of Troy and Tricia Jensen and said that she likes to volunteer with her family at local nursing homes, Table Grace Café and Open Door Mission.

ILN is a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop and implement programs that empower young people to succeed. Young Achievers are students who are in fifth through tenth grades and are positive role models. They hold leadership positions in school or the community, have achievements in a variety of areas, display good citizenship and scholastic achievements.

To learn more: http://ilnleadnet.com/