Teacher hires keep class sizes managable in most Omaha metro area schools

Lauren McGlohn is comfortable with the number of second graders in her classroom this year.

She’s teaching 19 students, just under the average class size of 19.8 for elementary schools in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, district officials say.

“That’s a solid number,” said McGlohn, who taught five years in Washington state before joining the Papillion La Vista Community Schools last year.

Amid a state and national teacher shortage that has districts scrambling, parents, kids and their teachers across Nebraska are learning this month how big their classes will be.

The Omaha World-Herald surveyed 11 metro area districts to find out if class sizes will bulge or stay manageable. Most districts reported that they’re in good shape on hiring teachers, but they said finding paraprofessionals and classified staff has been a challenge.

As of last week, a few districts were still seeking to hire teachers, but many were reporting they got the numbers they needed. The Omaha Public Schools, the largest district in the state, reported facing the greatest challenge filling teaching positions, with 4% of positions -- mostly in special education -- unfilled.

The shortage has caused class sizes to grow this year in OPS. Even though the average class size hasn’t experienced a large jump, the district increased the class size caps for elementary and secondary levels in June.

Other metro-area districts reported their class sizes were either identical to last year or increased by a few students.

Several metro-area districts also have struggled to hire paraprofessionals to assist teachers in the classroom. That’s despite several districts boosting para pay in the last couple of years.

Last week, Papillion La Vista reported that they had filled all their teacher positions but still had openings for about 70 paras. The district raised para pay and benefits this year. Pay ranges from $14.57 to $16.02 an hour.

In the Bellevue Public Schools, instructional paras are making $14.23 an hour this year, up from $12.93 in 2021-22.

OPS would need more than 60 paraprofessionals to meet the same number the district had at the end of the 2021-22 school year. OPS raised its wages roughly a dollar for each position, so paraprofessionals now make between $14.50 and $15.90 depending on the position.

Some districts are also short classified staff, including those who work in nutrition service, custodial service, transportation or in other building support positions.

While districts have worked to fill positions, the teacher shortage has presented some silver linings for educators. Newly certified teachers are finding plenty of job openings, often getting their first choice of districts.

In addition, veteran teachers are finding opportunities to switch districts, which can sometimes mean a boost in pay.

Sara Powell, who was a counselor at Bellevue East High School, made the move to Papillion-La Vista South High.

Counselors are in high demand as schools emphasize children’s mental health, she said.

Powell knew she wanted to be in Papillion La Vista, and only applied there. She had kids attending the district, and being on the same calendar as them, and closer to them, was “a huge draw.”

“There is just an opportunity to say, ‘This is where I want to plant my roots and grow and build a family and let my family grow as well,’” she said. “It is definitely a silver lining that there are opportunities out there to really look for what you want personally.”

Kendall Childers is teaching second grade at Aspen Creek Elementary in the Gretna Public Schools, where, according to the principal, there are no classes over 23 students.

“I chose Gretna because they are very welcoming,” Childers said. “I felt that from the second that I walked into the school and into central office. I feel like they truly just care about their educators and the students.”

Riley Olson is teaching ninth grade special education at Papillion-La Vista High School.

He graduated from college in 2020 with a business degree and got a job in Kansas City, but it fell through, he said. A swim coach at the Papillion La Vista district offered him a job coaching.

“I started working as a special education para at the high school and realized that’s what I love to do, what I want to do,” he said.

He earned his teaching certificate through the College of Saint Mary.

“It’s just good to see that program allowing people to access teaching without having to go through a four-year undergrad,” he said.

Olson said there were lots of job opportunities for him in just about every school district in the area, but he loved the culture at Papillion-La Vista High School.

“As a young teacher, I’m very aware of the teacher crisis, and people leaving to go do other things,” he said. “And it was really important to me that I found a building I could get behind and I could stand proud with, and that was Monarch.”