Teacher vaccinations gaining steam as Sarpy-Cass sets start date of March 1

The good news keeps coming for Nebraska teachers eager to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Officials at the Sarpy-Cass Health Department notified school officials last week that vaccinations of teachers and other school employees will begin the week of March 1.

The news comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that Douglas County teacher vaccinations will start next week.

The state is still directing health departments to use 90% of their vaccination allotments for people 65 and older. Some teachers and substitutes have been vaccinated through that effort.

For other educators, the doses will come from the 10% of the vaccines that health departments are authorized to put toward vaccinating essential worker groups as laid out in the state’s priority system.