Teacher vaccinations gaining steam as Sarpy-Cass sets start date of March 1

The good news keeps coming for Nebraska teachers eager to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Officials at the Sarpy-Cass Health Department notified school officials last week that vaccinations of teachers and other school employees will begin the week of March 1.
The news comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that Douglas County teacher vaccinations will start next week.
The state is still directing health departments to use 90% of their vaccination allotments for people 65 and older. Some teachers and substitutes have been vaccinated through that effort.
For other educators, the doses will come from the 10% of the vaccines that health departments are authorized to put toward vaccinating essential worker groups as laid out in the state’s priority system.
Health departments across the state have been working their way through that priority list, which puts first responders, utility workers and staff of homeless shelters and correctional facilities ahead of teachers.
Officials are saying that the amount of vaccine available for teachers initially could be limited.
In Sarpy and Cass Counties, vaccines will be administered to employees according to a plan worked out between the health department and school districts, said Papillion La Vista Public Schools spokeswoman Annette Eyman.
Each school district will be provided a percentage of the total vaccinations available each week, based on student enrollment numbers.
Districts will help coordinate the scheduling of the vaccinations for their employees. T
he order in which educators are vaccinated will depend on their age and how much contact they have with students.
Employees will be divided into two groups: Those with direct, sustained contact with students will be vaccinated first. Those who don’t have direct, sustained contact will be next.
Within each group, the vaccination order will be oldest to youngest.
joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077