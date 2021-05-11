Technology focused Girl Scout troop forming this summer

With an eye towards developing interest in scouting and science, up to 30 middle school girls will be able to join a new, technology focused Girl Scout troop this summer in Sarpy County for free.

“If we can introduce girls to things they don’t normally try, we believe it is going to provide new pathways, new opportunities for careers and leadership,” said Susan Payne, public relations specialist for the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

Beginning this June, girls from sixth-to eighth-grade will participate in eight weekly on-line workshops.

Featured guest speakers will highlight the role of technology in their careers, while four special “activity kits” with experiments will be shipped to each new scout’s home.

The program will culminate in a community service project aimed at helping seniors “connect through technology.”

“They will get to decide how they want to help seniors,” Payne said.

New troop members will also get a day at Camp Maha in Papillion, featuring many outdoor activities.

Funded by a grant from Facebook, this pilot project may soon be implemented in other Nebraska communities.