Thayer named to NABC Honors Court

Nate Thayer, a 6-foot-3 guard from Springfield, maintained a 3.43 grade point average majoring in accounting and finance and accounted for 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this season at Wayne State College.

He was among four men’s basketball players honored July 27 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches with the 2020-21 NABC Honors Court, awarded to players that highlights the talent and gifts that players possess on the court and in the classroom.

To be eligible for the NABC Honors Court, student athletes must be a junior or senior and have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher.

