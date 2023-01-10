The Monarch Grill by La Paz takes over food service at Papillion Legion

The Monarch Grill by La Paz is the latest restaurant to open in American Legion Post 32 in Papillion.

It replaces the Poppin’ Smoke Southern Grill, which was operated by Chip Holland, former proprietor of The Tired Texan, a popular barbecue restaurant in southwest Omaha. Holland’s restaurant, in turn, replaced Moran’s Grill, which moved to Highway 370 and Twin Creek Drive in Bellevue.

All that took place over a couple of years.

“We underestimated how tired we were from Tired Texan life and just how hard switching things up would be,” Poppin’ Smoke posted on Facebook in November. “Supply issues haven’t changed, staffing is difficult, but all we had hoped for was to deliver a great new idea and comfort food to Papillion.”

The owners of La Paz in Lincoln are behind the new post restaurant. La Paz has been serving Mexican food for 30 years, six of which have been under the new owners.

Its menu features a wide variety of appetizers, an award-winning potato chorizo soup, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, flautas, fajitas and some north-of-the-border selections. It also offers some vegetarian choices.

The Monarch Grill will open to the public on Friday, Jan. 13. The post is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

To see a complete menu, go to facebook.com/americanlegionpost32.