This week's live music

Featured Acts: Strange Pleasures, LANCO and Josh Turner
Yep, three featured acts. It is an unexpectedly busy end to the summer, and venues across the county are going packed with great acts — including two national tours.
Strange Pleasures kicks things off Friday night, as one of the region’s most prominent 90s jam bands plays the Bellevue Berry Farm at 7 p.m. After a couple years off, members Greg Beebe, Steve Petty, Kyle Scott and Martie Cordaro are back in the groove.
Weaving rock, funk, blues, jazz, and psychedelic pop influences into an eerily cohesive texture, Strange Pleasures brings a powerful, original sound with strong vocals and accomplished players. So renowned, the band was featured in the 2003 book “Jambands: The Complete Guide to the Players, Music and Scene” by Dean Budnick.
The Bellevue Berry Farm is located at 11001 South 48th St. in Papillion.
LANCO headlines the big Saturday night show for the Sarpy County Fair in Springfield at 7:30 p.m. In advance of their Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour, the American Music Association and Country Music Association Award nominees will be rolling out hits such as “Long Live Tonight” and “Greatest Love Story.”
Opening acts include veteran Texas artist Casey Donahew (“Let’s Make a Love Song” and “Bad Guy”) and Sarpy County favorites Tyler Anthony and The Trainwrecks. The Sarpy County Fair will feature live music throughout.
See LANCO at the Motor Sports Complex on the Sarpy County Fairgrounds, South 144th and Main Streets in Springfield.
Grand Ol’ Opry member Josh Turner storms into SumTur Amphitheater on Sunday night at 7 p.m. For nearly two decades, Turner has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices, with five gold and platinum albums and amassing more than 2.5 billion global streams.
From the very start of his career in 2003, through chart-topping hits like “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Time Is Love” and “All Over Me,” Turner has never kept his reverence for traditional country music a secret, as featured on 2020 album “Country State of Mind.” It is an amazing ending of an astounding week of music.
The SumTur Amphitheater is located at 11691 South 108th St. in Papillion.
Thursday
7:30 to 10 p.m. — Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra — classic rock — SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion — $35 stadium seats, $20 lawn general admission.
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Lucas Minor Band — country — Sarpy County Fairgrounds Beer Garden, Springfield — free.
Friday
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Lemon Fresh Day — rock covers — Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake, Papillion — free.
7 to 9:30 p.m. — Cadillac Lemon — classic country/rock — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — $5.
7 to 11 p.m. — Strange Pleasures — jam band — Bellevue Berry Farm, Papillion — free.
7:30 to 10 p.m. — Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra — classic rock — SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion — $35 stadium seats, $20 lawn general admission.
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. — 4 on the Floor — country — Sarpy County Fairgrounds Beer Garden, Springfield — free.
Saturday
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Cooper James — country — Sarpy County Fairgrounds Beer Garden, Springfield — free.
7:30 p.m. — LANCO with Casey Donahew and Tyler Anthony & The Trainwrecks — country — Sarpy County Fairgrounds Motor Sports Complex, Springfield — $35 in advance. $40 day of show.
7:30 to 10 p.m. — Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra — classic rock — SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion — $35 stadium seats, $20 lawn general admission.
Sunday
2 to 5 p.m. — Doug and Jon — rock — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — free
5 to 6 p.m. — Humdingers — country — Sarpy County Fairgrounds Open Air Pavilion, Springfield — free.