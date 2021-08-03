This week's live music

Featured Acts: Strange Pleasures, LANCO and Josh Turner

Yep, three featured acts. It is an unexpectedly busy end to the summer, and venues across the county are going packed with great acts — including two national tours.

Strange Pleasures kicks things off Friday night, as one of the region’s most prominent 90s jam bands plays the Bellevue Berry Farm at 7 p.m. After a couple years off, members Greg Beebe, Steve Petty, Kyle Scott and Martie Cordaro are back in the groove.

Weaving rock, funk, blues, jazz, and psychedelic pop influences into an eerily cohesive texture, Strange Pleasures brings a powerful, original sound with strong vocals and accomplished players. So renowned, the band was featured in the 2003 book “Jambands: The Complete Guide to the Players, Music and Scene” by Dean Budnick.

The Bellevue Berry Farm is located at 11001 South 48th St. in Papillion.

LANCO headlines the big Saturday night show for the Sarpy County Fair in Springfield at 7:30 p.m. In advance of their Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour, the American Music Association and Country Music Association Award nominees will be rolling out hits such as “Long Live Tonight” and “Greatest Love Story.”