Featured Act: Lisa Lisa & the Acoustic Jam

Lisa Lisa & the Acoustic Jam started in 2018 with the idea of rotating a group of incredibly talented friends — who usually play in rock bands — to perform some favorite acoustic songs, or put an acoustic spin on familiar tunes.

One night they may be a duo, the other night a trio.

LL&TAJ plays covers that emphasize their vocals and harmonies, including hits from America, Tom Petty, The Eagles, Aretha Franklin, Carole King, The Indigo Girls and many more.

Current members include Lisa Marcuccio (the Personics, Cousin Katie & the Flaky Biscuits), Jay Hanson (Buddy Holly, Yesterday & Today, the Personics, Once), Mark Peterson (Lemon Fresh Day, Cocktosens, the Personics), and Terry Olson (Soul Dawg, Finest Hour).

It is a can’t-miss show this Saturday on Stage Six at Soldier Valley Spirits, 12251 Cary Circle, Suite 100, in La Vista.

This week’s live music:

Friday

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — HiFi Hangover — rock covers — Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake, Papillion — free.