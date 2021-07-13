This week's live music

Featured Act: One2Go

Regulars on the regional music scene since 2015, One2Go plays an exciting mix of dance and party music, featuring rock, pop and country hits from the 70s and 80s (Journey, Elton John), current hits (Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd), and anywhere in-between (Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, Big & Rich.)

Kevin Robinson, keyboardist and founding member, said the group formed from the ruins of another band.

“We quickly found a drummer, but it took a while to find the right guitarist,” Robinson said. “While we spent the first few months rehearsing one member short, it inspired the name One2Go.”

The band’s current guitarist is Pete Amisano, a 1985 graduate of Papillion-La Vista High School.

One2Go performed at Werner Park during Papillion Days, and has a heavy touring schedule for the summer. Don’t miss the opportunity to see them play free this Friday at the Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake in Papillion.

