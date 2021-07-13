 Skip to main content
This week's live music
One2Go

Regulars on the regional music scene since 2015, One2Go plays an exciting mix of dance and party music. The band will play Friday at Shadow Lake.

 Adam Branting

Featured Act: One2Go

Regulars on the regional music scene since 2015, One2Go plays an exciting mix of dance and party music, featuring rock, pop and country hits from the 70s and 80s (Journey, Elton John), current hits (Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd), and anywhere in-between (Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, Big & Rich.)

Kevin Robinson, keyboardist and founding member, said the group formed from the ruins of another band.

“We quickly found a drummer, but it took a while to find the right guitarist,” Robinson said. “While we spent the first few months rehearsing one member short, it inspired the name One2Go.”

The band’s current guitarist is Pete Amisano, a 1985 graduate of Papillion-La Vista High School.

One2Go performed at Werner Park during Papillion Days, and has a heavy touring schedule for the summer. Don’t miss the opportunity to see them play free this Friday at the Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake in Papillion.

Thursday, July 15

7:30 to 9 p.m. — On the Fritz — cover band — Werner Park, Papillion — $10.

Friday, July 16

6 to 8:30 p.m. — One2Go — rock covers — Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake, Papillion — free.

7 to 10 p.m. — John Worsham — acoustic — Twisted Vine, Papillion — free.

7 to 9:30 p.m. — Out Loud — rock covers — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — $5.

Saturday, July 17

11 a.m. to noon — Kids Concert: Omaha Street Percussion — rhythm percussion — Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake, Papillion — free.

7 to 10 p.m. — Darling Cole — acoustic — Twisted Vine, Papillion — free.

Sunday, July 18

2 to 5 p.m. — Kimberly Meyer — country acoustic — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — free.

Let the Papillion Times know of any upcoming shows.

