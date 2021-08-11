This week's live music

Billy McGuigan and his 14-piece rock orchestra present a high-energy concoction of rock ‘n’ roll mega hits in a unique, live concert experience. Billy and the Pop Rock Orchestra take the audience on a journey through the 50s rock and roll, the psychedelic 60s and the sweet sounds of the 70s. From American Rock to British Invasion hits, Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra attacks the music with thunderous energy. The set list is as varied and versatile as Billy himself and each song is handpicked to compliment Billy’s heartwarming stories, humor, trivia and nostalgia.