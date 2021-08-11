This week's live music

Featured Act: Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra
Billy McGuigan and his 14-piece rock orchestra present a high-energy concoction of rock ‘n’ roll mega hits in a unique, live concert experience. Billy and the Pop Rock Orchestra take the audience on a journey through the 50s rock and roll, the psychedelic 60s and the sweet sounds of the 70s. From American Rock to British Invasion hits, Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra attacks the music with thunderous energy. The set list is as varied and versatile as Billy himself and each song is handpicked to compliment Billy’s heartwarming stories, humor, trivia and nostalgia.
Thursday
7 to 10 p.m. -- Mark Irvin -- Adult Oriented Rock -- SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion -- Free.
Friday
6 to 6:50 p.m. -- Tim Mohanna -- Cover artist -- Werner Park, Papillion -- requires a ticket to the Storm Chasers game.
7 to 9:30 p.m. – Private Stock – Rock Covers -- Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield -- $5.
7:30 to 10 p.m. -- Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra -- Classic Rock -- SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion - $35 Stadium Seats, $20 Lawn General Admission.
Saturday
5 to 10 p.m. -- Tribute Festival -- Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield -- $25. Buy Tickets At Etix.com.
Featuring
5 p.m. -- Gypsies Doves and Dreams (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band).
6:15 p.m. -- Cher-Ish (Cher Tribute Band).
7:30 p.m. -- Elton Dan (Elton John Tribute Band).
8:45 p.m. -- Robb Stewart (Rod Stewart Tribute).
6 to 6:50 p.m. -- Mike Harvat Band -- Christian music -- Werner Park, Papillion -- requires a ticket to the Storm Chasers game.
