Featured Act: John Fino at the Twisted Vine

John Finocchiaro is a longstanding Omaha singer-songwriter-guitarist. Equal parts electric and acoustic, his wide range of influences include indie, pop, roots, blues, soul, British and classic rock. He performs regularly as a solo acoustic musician under the stage name John Fino.

While his current shows focus mainly on covers, Fino is an avid songwriter. He has produced five full-length albums of original material. Past and present bands include electric bands “FINO,” “Spinning Jenny,” “Honeyplush,” “The Del Rays” and power pop band “The Ronnys”, as well as acoustic trio “Vox Combo,” alt-country band “Danny Burns and the John Lee Band” and currently “The Hynek Maneuver”.

This week’s live music:

Friday, July 9

Red Delicious will perform rock, country and pop covers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake, Papillion. Free.

John Fino, acoustic, 7 to 10 p.m. at Twisted Vine, Papillion. Free.

Ken Sitler Band, original and cover rock, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield. Cost is $5.