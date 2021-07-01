 Skip to main content
This week's local live music
This week's local live music

Featured Act: Oye Como Va

Oye Como Va was formed by Marcos Eduardo Mora Barrientos and Michael Pujado in 2017, and includes an array of talented artists in a high energy show filled with Carlos Santana classics like “Oye Como Va,” “ Black Magic Woman,” “Jingo,” “Smooth,” “She’s Not There,” “Maria Maria” and “No One To Depend On.”

There are two chances to see Oye Como Va this weekend, at two charity music festivals.

See them at the Essential Festival on Friday at SumTur Amphitheater, benefitting Catholic Social Services.

On Saturday, the Soaring Wings Amphitheater hosts the Edge Festival, a fundraiser for the BluesEd youth music program.

Other live music options in the area this week:

Friday, July 2 — 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. — Essential Festival (fundraiser for Catholic Social Services) — Various — SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion — $25 individual, $50 family.

Featuring:

3 to 6 p.m. — String Beans (Kids band), Omaha Street Percussion, Ingrid Griffin, Tyler Marshall (American Idol contestant.)

6 p.m. — Oye Como Va — a tribute to Santana.

7:30 p.m. — Emmett Bower Band — country.

9 p.m. — Finest Hour — pop covers.

Friday, July 2 — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Jimmy Weber — country — Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake, Papillion — free.

Friday, July 2 — 7 to 10 p.m. — Gunnar Guenette — acoustic — Twisted Vine, Papillion — free.

Friday, July 2 — 7 to 9:30 p.m. — Skretta Etc. — original and cover rock — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — $5.

Saturday, July 3 — 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Edge Festival (fundraiser for BluesEd) — blues — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — Adults $20, Ages 12 to 20 $10.

Featuring:

5:30 p.m. — Vertigo (BluesEd).

7 p.m. — Robbin Kapsalis and Vintage #18.

8:30 p.m. — Oye Como Va.

9:30 p.m. — Jam Session.

Let the Papillion Times know of any upcoming shows.

