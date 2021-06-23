 Skip to main content
This week's local live music
This week's local live music

If you spent any time downtown during Papillion Days, you know the town is bursting with live music of all kinds. All over the area, great shows are produced every week — not just during festivals. Check this space every Wednesday for the best in upcoming concerts.

What follows is a list of live music this week in Sarpy County. Let the Papillion Times know of any upcoming shows.

Thur., June 24 — 7 to 10 p.m. — Brich & Killion — acoustic covers — Soldier Valley Spirits, La Vista — free.

Fri., June 25 — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Taxi Driver — 50s music — HyVee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake, Papillion — free.

Fri., June 25 — 7 to 9:30 p.m. — Midnight Wanderers — bluegrass, country and folk — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — $5

Fri., June 25 — 7 to 9 p.m. — BluesAgent — Blues — Santa’s Workshop, La Vista — free.

Fri., June 25 — 7 to 10 p.m. — Bill Simmons — acoustic — Soldier Valley Spirits, La Vista — free.

Sat., June 26 — 7 to 10 p.m. — John Worsham — acoustic — Twisted Vine, Papillion — free.

Sun., June 27 — 2 to 5 p.m. — Papa Ric — rock, blues, country and pop — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — free.

