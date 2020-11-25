Three dispatchers earn Lifesaving Awards

Three Sarpy County 911 dispatchers were recognized in November for CPR Lifesaving Awards over the last several months.

All cases are reviewed by a medical director from Bellevue Medical Center who confirms the patient was in critical need, the dispatcher talked a person through CPR instructions, that correct protocols were used and that the patient has recovered.

Credit for this outcome is shared with the Sarpy County EMS system working in unison with the critical factor on how soon effective bystander CPR can be initiated once the heart has stopped with instructions from our 9-1-1 dispatchers. That care is followed with trained fire department paramedics taking over and transport (from Papillion and Bellevue FD in these cases), and finally emergency room care and in-hospital treatment.

Denise Mayor

On July 11, a woman called from a park in Bellevue saying her husband had seized and collapsed. The call quickly escalated to a CPR call. Denise provided CPR instructions and the woman and a bystander began chest compressions. The person was transported Code 3 (life-threatening) to Bellevue Medical Center. The person was treated, received a defibrillator implant and has recovered.

Kristy Cressler