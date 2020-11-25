Three dispatchers earn Lifesaving Awards

Three Sarpy County 911 dispatchers were recognized in November for CPR Lifesaving Awards over the last several months.
All cases are reviewed by a medical director from Bellevue Medical Center who confirms the patient was in critical need, the dispatcher talked a person through CPR instructions, that correct protocols were used and that the patient has recovered.
Credit for this outcome is shared with the Sarpy County EMS system working in unison with the critical factor on how soon effective bystander CPR can be initiated once the heart has stopped with instructions from our 9-1-1 dispatchers. That care is followed with trained fire department paramedics taking over and transport (from Papillion and Bellevue FD in these cases), and finally emergency room care and in-hospital treatment.
Denise Mayor
On July 11, a woman called from a park in Bellevue saying her husband had seized and collapsed. The call quickly escalated to a CPR call. Denise provided CPR instructions and the woman and a bystander began chest compressions. The person was transported Code 3 (life-threatening) to Bellevue Medical Center. The person was treated, received a defibrillator implant and has recovered.
Kristy Cressler
On July 22, 9-1-1 call from a woman in Papillion regarding her husband collapsing in the shower. Kristy worked with the woman to get her husband out of the shower and flat on the ground to begin CPR. This required encouraging the woman and need to reposition the husband for effective CPR. The man was transported to Midlands Code 99 (CPR in progress). The man was resuscitate and has since been discharged to a rehabilitation facility for continued care.
Kylee Goff
On Sep 8, received a call from a man who stated his wife was in cardiac arrest. Kylee maintained calm and had the squad sent within 30 seconds. The man was understandably excited but Kylee was able to keep him focused on administering CPR. This took redirection and persistence. The patient was taken to BMC Code 3 (life-threatening). She has since made a full recovery and has been discharged.
Everyday our dispatchers make a difference. We are proud to present these CPR lifesaving awards and recognize how the EMS system with our Fire Department paramedic partners and area emergency rooms are making this difference in people’s lives.
