Titans stay hot after weekend slate, district tourney up next

Papillion-La Vista South entered the weekend riding a three-game heater and continued their hot streak with two more wins over Columbus on Friday and North Star on Saturday.

Averaging 72.5 points per game over the weekend, PLVS cruised to an eye-opening 73-36 win over the discoverers on Friday. The Titans featured 10 different scorers on the night and shot 45% from beyond the arc, hitting 13 of 29 threes. Graham Cassout led the onslaught with a double-double performance behind 22 points, 10 rebounds and one assist. Jackson Trout finished with 10 points, nine boards and board assists while Josiah Beckenhauer chipped in nine, one and three.

Saturday’s contest was much more appealing to the average basketball fan as PLVS was able to outlast North Star on Saturday night. Taking a nine-point lead into half, the Titans were able to score steadily the rest of the way to a 72-66 win.

Daniel Brocaille lit up the stat sheet with 31 points and two boards, overshadowing back-to-back impressive performances after Cassout finished with another 22 points.

The Titans finish the year with a 13-9 record in the midst of a five-game win streak. PLVS will shift their focus to the upcoming Class A districts tournament as they are projected to be a No. 2 seed in the A-5 bracket with No. 1 seeded Omaha Central.

