Tri-City Food Pantry needs for December

The Tri-City Food Pantry’s most-needed items for December include muffin mix, red/kidney beans, baked beans, chili beans, peas, carrots, fruit, canned sloppy Joe mix, Kleenex, shampoo, toothbrushes, laundry detergent and deodorant.
The pantry currently has an abundance of corn and green beans.
Food donations may be dropped off at Heartland Family Service on Mondays and Thursdays between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
If you are organizing a drive or have a large donation, contact the pantry at tricitypantry@gmail.com to coordinate a drop-off time.
The Tri-City Food Pantry is located at 302 American Parkway in Papillion. The pantry serves those in the cities of Papillion, La Vista and Ralston by referral only.