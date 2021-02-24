Trio of Prairie Queen students donate prize money to Tri-City Food Pantry

“I’m glad we can help more people that need it because we’re in a pandemic,” said Luke.

Muller explained the Facebook STEM coding contest challenged the teams of students aged 11-18 to design a game to solve a problem in their communities and the boys designed the “Corona Shooter.” The game has the player “spray” the bad COVID germs until all the unhealthy germs are gone.

Muller said more than 700 schools participated with 1,500 students. The boys were the only team from Nebraska and the only elementary team to win.

“I didn’t think we would win since there were high schoolers playing,” said Nathan.

But the boys did win. And the Tri-City Pantry wins too.

“She (Nelson) said our money we give the pantry will help buy meat for one month for the people who come here. I think that’s cool,” said Luke.

“The boys showed a lot of grit and determination on this project. They never gave up when they ran into bugs with their game. They learned teamwork and commitment and now they can see where their efforts will benefit the community,” said Muller.