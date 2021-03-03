Tuesday home games at Werner Park to celebrate essential workers

The Omaha Storm Chasers will celebrate frontline and essential workers during the 2021 season.

Each Tuesday home game at Werner Park will be a Thank You Tuesday presented by Atlas MedStaff, designed to welcome and honor a specific frontline or essential industry and share stories of that industry’s heroes in the Omaha metro area.

Each of the 12 Tuesday home games will be dedicated to a specific group of frontline or essential workers. That group will be recognized on the video board during the game and have a representative throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Categories for frontline and essential industries to be celebrated include, but are not limited to: food service, utility and construction, healthcare, emergency response, sanitation and postal, law enforcement and military, caregivers and educators, residential/commercial facility, transportation and warehouse, financial/insurance, information technology, and government and community.

Fans are encouraged to nominate individual frontline or essential heroes for special recognition by filling out this nomination form.

For more information, visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at 402-738-5100, and follow the team on social media.

