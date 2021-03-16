Vaccines for educators underway, clinics continue this weekend

Tier 1 includes first responders, utilities, homeless shelter staff, corrections staff, educators and licensed child care providers.

After all public and private K-12 educators receive the vaccine, clinics will be tailored to those in higher education — including Bellevue University and Metropolitan Community College — as well as licensed daycare providers, rounding out Tier 1.

“We have more educators to get to,” Schram said. “Once we’re done with that, we’d move into Tier 2, within those priority populations, which would include funeral home workers, grocery workers, food processing.”

After that comes Tier 3, open to those working in public transportation and gas stations, the United States Postal Service, truckers and railroad workers.

“I’m really hopeful that we can start moving into higher ed by the end of the month,” Schram said. “And then, as far as numbers we have now for higher ed, starting to tick through our higher ed and licensed daycares toward the end of the month into the first week of April.”

As of March 11, there had been 50,135 vaccines administered in the Sarpy/Cass community. Of that, 33,854 were first doses and 16,281 were second doses.