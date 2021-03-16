Vaccines for educators underway, clinics continue this weekend

Vaccine clinics for educators continued over the weekend in Sarpy County.
Through a Sarpy/Cass Health Department-sponsored clinic, 540 doses of vaccine were be available to educators Saturday at Papillion-La Vista South High School.
The clinic follows previous success at PLVS, which saw more than 2,220 educators vaccinated March 6 between doses of the Pfizer and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
“For educators, we have a clinic scheduled this weekend and next Saturday,” said Sarah Schram, Sarpy/Cass Health Department director. “We’re going to keep on keeping on until, within our school districts, everyone who wanted one has the opportunity to get one.
Another clinic, sponsored by Hy-Vee’s participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, was held Saturday at Papillion Landing.
The clinic was open to educators, school staff and child care workers in the Omaha metro, by appointment. About 2,000 Pfizer vaccines were expected to be available.
Along with health department-sponsored clinics and federal pharmacy partners, SCHD has worked with community partners — for example, CHI Health Midlands and Kohlls Pharmacy, both in Papillion — who offer regular clinics two to five days a week at their locations.
The clinics are open to those in vaccine phase 1B, which includes the general population age 65 and older, as well as Tier 1 populations.
Tier 1 includes first responders, utilities, homeless shelter staff, corrections staff, educators and licensed child care providers.
After all public and private K-12 educators receive the vaccine, clinics will be tailored to those in higher education — including Bellevue University and Metropolitan Community College — as well as licensed daycare providers, rounding out Tier 1.
“We have more educators to get to,” Schram said. “Once we’re done with that, we’d move into Tier 2, within those priority populations, which would include funeral home workers, grocery workers, food processing.”
After that comes Tier 3, open to those working in public transportation and gas stations, the United States Postal Service, truckers and railroad workers.
“I’m really hopeful that we can start moving into higher ed by the end of the month,” Schram said. “And then, as far as numbers we have now for higher ed, starting to tick through our higher ed and licensed daycares toward the end of the month into the first week of April.”
As of March 11, there had been 50,135 vaccines administered in the Sarpy/Cass community. Of that, 33,854 were first doses and 16,281 were second doses.
11.94% of the two county population (ages 16 and older) had completed the vaccination series as of March 11. The first shipment of vaccines arrived Jan. 22.
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department aims to keep its website and social media channels updated constantly.
Those with questions about the vaccine can visit sarpycasshealthdepartment.org or call 402-339-4334 and press 1.
“We’re more than happy to help residents any way we can to connect them to a community partner providing vaccines,” Schram said. “Any questions they have about the vaccine, we’re here to help.”