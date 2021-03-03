Van Meter relocates electrical distribution operation

Signs are up, shelves are stocked, and the Van Meter team looks forward to serving the Omaha market out of a new electrical distribution facility starting March 1.

The distributor announced today, that it has moved its Omaha operation to a larger (75,000-square-foot), more strategically located facility at 14472 Gold Coast Road, Suite 111 in Papillion, to better serve the needs of customers and position for continued growth in the Midwest.

The move to a larger facility comes just five years after Van Meter entered the Omaha market.

“We’ve been privileged to serve and grow with key customers in the greater Omaha area and are actively making the investments necessary to continue being the innovative partner they need for electrical supplies, solutions and services,” said Brian Bytnar, Chief Sales Officer at Van Meter.

“In addition to an expansive warehouse space for inventory and staging services, the new facility features a drive-in will call bay which will improve efficiency and the overall experience we provide customers and supplier partners.”

For service needs or questions about the move, please contact Van Meter at 1-800-247-1410, or contact your Van Meter sales representative directly.