Visty to lead La Vista Community Foundation

Annisa Visty has been named the new executive director of the La Vista Community Foundation, starting June 1.

Visty is currently Vice President of Events & Special Programs at the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce. She joined the chamber in 2009 as Office Manager.

“We will miss having Annisa in the office every day, but at the same time we are so excited to see her take on her dream position at the La Vista Community Foundation. We know first-hand what an asset she is to the community, so we are excited to see all she’ll accomplish,” Sarpy Chamber President Karen Gibler said in a chamber press release.

In the same statement, Visty expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with many businesses and organizations while at the chamber.

“I am excited to have Annisa Visty aboard to lead the La Vista Community Foundation. We look forward to seeing her grow the foundation in serving and meeting the needs of the community,” La Vista Community Foundation President Neal Krauss said on Monday.

