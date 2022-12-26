Voters in Millard district to be asked in March to extend tax levy override

Voters in the Millard school district will decide in March whether to renew for another five years the property tax levy override they approved in 2017.

The existing override expires this year. Without the override, Millard officials say, the district would have to make cuts in programs and personnel.

“If we lost the ability that we have today, we would be making over $5 million in cuts,” board member Mike Kennedy said. “And as we know from selective abandonment last time, those cuts cut pretty close to home.”

Between 2016 and 2019, officials cut $4.5 million from the budget through a process they called selective abandonment.

To avoid further cuts at the time, the board successfully sought the initial levy override, which they credit for stabilizing the district’s financial picture.

The board unanimously approved a resolution setting the special election for March 14. Voters will be asked whether to authorize the board to exceed the statutory $1.05 levy limit by up to 9 cents per $100 of valuation for the fiscal years 2023-24 through 2027-28.

The extra money generated would pay for general operations.

Board President Stacy Jolley said the vote would be to continue something already in place.

“Five years ago, we promised that we would only use what we’ve needed, and we have kept that promise,” Jolley said.

What’s at stake, Superintendent John Schwartz said, are “people and programs.”

More than 81% of the district’s budgeted expenditures are people, so if the override vote would fail, the district would have to look at reducing positions, Schwartz said.

“It could impact compensation, class sizes, caseloads. We will have to re-evaluate our programs. We’re going to have to find a way to do fewer things with fewer people and fewer resources, without a levy override,” he said.

Officials are hoping voters will weigh the impact on tax bills against the quality of the education the district delivers and its fiscal management.

Schwartz said the district’s leadership has been fiscally responsible.

“When we look at our data, about 1.21% spending increase on average every year, that’s extremely modest,” he said. “We also have the second-lowest levy in the Omaha metro area. We’re also the second-lowest per-pupil spending district in the state of Nebraska.”

The district’s tax levy is $1.21 per $100 of assessed valuation, including 3.79 cents of override authority. (Beyond the 9-cent override approved by voters, there are additional exceptions to the state’s $1.05 levy limit).

The median house in Millard is valued at about $300,000. A house with a $300,000 valuation for tax purposes is paying about $113 in extra school taxes because of the override. If Millard used its full 9-cent override instead of 3.79 cents, the cost for that house would be $270, but Schwartz noted that the district had never tapped even half of its override authority.

“The promise that we made to the voters was that we would use what we need to create stability for our operations, so we could stop making those painful cuts, and the district has stayed true to that commitment,” he said.