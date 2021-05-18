 Skip to main content
W.O.M.E.N. to meet May 25
The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2021 kickoff event for its W.O.M.E.N (We Optimized Mentor Elevate Network) group will be held on May 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Soaring Wings Vineyard in Springfield.

W.O.M.E.N. events are designed to promote advocacy, education, leadership and connections for working women in Sarpy County.

Registration fees are $20 for members and $25 for non-members, and can be paid at sarpychamber.org. There will also fundraising raffle, with three tickets going for $10 or 10 tickers for $20.

Half of the profits raised from the kickoff will go towards Rejuvenating Women, a nonprofit committed to providing care to individuals trafficked and sexually exploited in Nebraska.

